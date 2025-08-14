News

Murdered Soweto e-hailing driver remembered as sweet-loving boy

The 27-year-old started his job as a driver on Monday, just two days before he was killed

14 August 2025 - 19:37 By PHATHU LUVHENGO and Khodani Mpilo

Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase, 27,  the e-hailing driver who was killed in Soweto on Wednesday night, had just started working on Monday. Two days later, he met his untimely death.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SCA moves with speed to hear Makate vs Vodacom payment dispute again News
  2. Landlords obligated to place tenant's deposit in interest-bearing account: ... News
  3. Durban teacher fired for sending sex messages to 12-year-old girl News
  4. Beleaguered mayor faces red card for R27m soccer deal Politics
  5. eNyokeni amphitheatre’s fate hangs in balance as reed dance won’t be held there News

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | MTN8 semifinals preview: Pirates vs Sundowns
Soweto residents want protection and e-hailing attacks at Maponya Mall stopped