Supreme Court of Appeal moves with speed to hear Makate vs Vodacom payment dispute again
Upcoming round of the protracted legal battle between Vodacom and 'Please Call Me' inventor for compensation looks set to be in court in November
14 August 2025 - 04:30
The second-highest court in the land is seemingly moving with speed to hear the dispute over compensation between 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.