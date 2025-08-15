News

eThekwini gets nod to transform energy production

Residents and ratepayers are optimistic about the cost benefits of independent energy sources, but say they will scrutinise the city’s tender process

15 August 2025 - 04:30 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE

eThekwini municipality has become the first metro in the country to receive approval to generate its own electricity from renewable energy sources...

