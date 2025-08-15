‘Overzealous’ police commander in trouble again
Makhanda colonel whose conduct has cost the government R150,000 in damages faces fresh assault claims
15 August 2025 - 17:34
An Eastern Cape police commander is facing fresh assault allegations, the latest in a string of cases and civil claims against the veteran officer, whose conduct has cost the police ministry at least R150,000 in damages and raised questions about accountability in the top ranks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.