News

Raising boys to be good men in a fatherless society

Boys with absent fathers face high risks of emotional, social and behavioural problems which often leads to incidents of gender-based violence

18 August 2025 - 04:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

Building healthy masculinity must accompany advances in women’s rights if South Africa is to break cycles of violence...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Landlords obligated to place tenant's deposit in interest-bearing account: ... News
  2. SCA moves with speed to hear Makate vs Vodacom payment dispute again News
  3. Fearless footsteps: how Anette Grobler turns challenges into triumphs News
  4. eThekwini gets nod to transform energy production News
  5. Raising boys to be good men in a fatherless society News

Latest Videos

Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu's family back in court
Robo-athletes compete for glory at World Humanoid Game | REUTERS