Attorney in multimillion-rand fake Pearls property plot sequestrated

An Umhlanga businessman turned to the court to recover money paid to the attorney for two properties in a sought after high-rise

19 August 2025 - 04:30 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Durban attorney Ahmed Amod (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2025-05-25-umhlanga-businessman-in-r10m-legal-fight-over-fake-pearls-property-plot/) has been provisionally sequestrated following allegations that his trust account received millions of rand that have now disappeared...

