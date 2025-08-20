Frustration mounts as illegal chrome mining destroys NW village’s land and livelihoods
Villagers accuse traditional leader of scheming with the illegal mining bosses who are looting their chrome
20 August 2025 - 04:30
The residents of Mmasebudule village, located about 70km north of Zeerust in North West, are frustrated by illegal chrome mining that started in September 2024 and continues to this day. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.