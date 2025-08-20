News

Growing calls for women to have a bigger say in South Africa’s land reform programme

Cultural norms, structural inequalities and limited access to capital still hinder women from taking leadership roles in the agriculture sector

20 August 2025 - 04:30

As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month, calls are growing louder for women to have a bigger say in the country’s land reform programme...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LUNGA MALOYI | US tariffs provide a lesson SA must take seriously Opinion
  2. Finding the sweet spot for the sugar industry is key to growth, say experts News
  3. XOLELA MANGCU | US relationship too important to South Africans’ welfare to be ... Opinion
  4. SA companies scramble for solutions as US punitive tariffs bite News
  5. SA farmers increasingly anxious about climate risks Business
  6. Lesotho textiles to struggle even with lower 15% Trump tariff, says minister Africa

Most read

  1. Attorney in multimillion-rand fake Pearls property plot sequestrated News
  2. Guide dog has its day — eventually News
  3. Landlords obligated to place tenant's deposit in interest-bearing account: ... News
  4. Soweto teacher survives e-hailing attack with bullet lodged in her jaw News
  5. Battle to breathe: the ongoing struggle for clean air in Mpumalanga News

Latest Videos

President Trump, European leaders discuss possible post-war Ukraine security
News Wrap: Hurricane Erin roaring past Bahamas