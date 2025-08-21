‘I’m leaving SA because of unchecked violence and crime’: former cop left for dead after brutal attack
The air wing officer who had 37 years service said attempts by the defence to portray him as a racist were a calculated, malicious attempt to divert from the truth
21 August 2025 - 04:30
A former police captain who was brutally assaulted with an iron rod and left for dead is leaving the country he served for more than 37 years because he feels unsafe and disillusioned with the justice system. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.