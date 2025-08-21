News

Sibiya demands Masemola withdraw notice to suspend him

In a letter to the national commissioner, Sibiya's lawyers demanded Masemola withdraw his opposition to Sibiya's court application against his suspension

21 August 2025 - 17:13 By Ernest Mabuza

Deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has demanded that national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola withdraw by Friday a notice to suspend or temporarily transfer him. ..

