News

FEATURE

Drugs for tropical diseases go to waste after US aid cuts

Eliminated diseases could return as drugs expire in warehouses

22 August 2025 - 04:30 By Emma Batha

Millions of drugs used to treat debilitating and disfiguring tropical diseases risk going to waste after US aid cuts stalled treatment campaigns, leaving vital medication to expire in warehouses...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Restaurateur Nicky van der Walt’s estate provisionally sequestrated over R3.3m ... News
  2. Frustration mounts as illegal chrome mining destroys NW village’s land and ... News
  3. Personal injury lawyers highlight inefficiency of mediation in RAF cases News
  4. ‘I’m leaving SA because of unchecked violence and crime’: former cop left for ... News
  5. Sibiya demands Masemola withdraw notice to suspend him News

Latest Videos

Five bodies recovered in Kenya at suspected site of cult deaths | REUTERS
2025 Nissan Navara Stealth