News

Female entrepreneurs redefining success in the face of systemic challenges

Shameem Kumandan’s journey, marked by grit, resourcefulness and resilience, is now one of 100 stories captured in a new book launched at the WomX Women in Business Conference in Sandton

22 August 2025 - 04:30

What began as a modest venture born out of necessity has grown into one of South Africa's standout small business success stories. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Growing calls for women to have bigger say in land reform programme News
  2. Thandiswa, Makhadzi, Ami Faku and more set to light up Tribute To Women 2025 TshisaLIVE
  3. Silent but deadly truth: why women's farts smell worse than men's Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Restaurateur Nicky van der Walt’s estate provisionally sequestrated over R3.3m ... News
  2. Frustration mounts as illegal chrome mining destroys NW village’s land and ... News
  3. Personal injury lawyers highlight inefficiency of mediation in RAF cases News
  4. ‘I’m leaving SA because of unchecked violence and crime’: former cop left for ... News
  5. Sibiya demands Masemola withdraw notice to suspend him News

Latest Videos

Five bodies recovered in Kenya at suspected site of cult deaths | REUTERS
2025 Nissan Navara Stealth