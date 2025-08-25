'He used to sleep outside our house stalking her': Self-confessed killer appears in court
Lazarus Antonio appeared in the Temba magistrate’s court on Monday charged with the murder of Kgaogelo Marota and the attempted murder of Ikageng Kgadile
25 August 2025 - 17:14
The family of Kgaogelo Marota said Lazarus Antonio, the man who allegedly went on a stabbing spree, killing her and injuring his current partner Ikageng Kgadile, would sleep outside Marota's house, stalking her...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.