Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana battles obesity, ‘SA’s new HIV epidemic’
The advocate researcher and scientist is ready to fight back harder
The obesity epidemic will hit South Africa hard on top of our high HIV burden, but advocate researcher and scientist Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana says she is ready to fight back harder. She speaks about her journey from working in state hospitals to transitioning into obesity medicine and her move to Cape Town.
For the briefest moment, Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana could have had a career in music – guitar in her arms, singing songs of being far from home but lost in the best way possible.
The chief scientific officer at the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation has carved out a career in public health for more than a decade. Her focus has been on HIV, and recently bringing the insights from HIV research into tackling South Africa’s high rates of obesity.
In her late teens, her undergrad years were spent at Northeastern in Boston in the US pursuing a Bachelor of science in behavioural neuroscience. Her degree included a guitar credit and hours spent wandering through museums.
“It was some of the best experiences of my life because I could be just another kid in another college town. I got to learn that life isn’t only for learning, it’s also for learning about life,” she told Spotlight.
It was perspective she needed so that by the time she enrolled at Wits Medical School in 2006 for her third degree, it wasn’t to tick boxes of expectation of a child who got good grades, the daughter of a prominent virologist and the graduate accepted to study medicine in the US.
She would learn another lesson about expectation when front-line medicine didn’t turn out to be her career path.
She was well into her journey to becoming a paediatrician and had worked as medical officer at three different state hospitals in Johannesburg when she said devastating public service strikes, culminating in tragedy in 2012, “broke” her.
Health system failing people
Nurses couldn’t come to work and there were deaths, she recalled.
“I was young, barely out of medical school and I was in charge of kids in high care. In one week, 12 babies passed, and one of the nurses was killed.
“It was the health system that failed people, it wasn’t the doctors and nurses. It was so clear to me that we have to fix the health-care system.”
Her move from health-care provider to researcher started with joining Wits RHI, a leading research institute that specialises in HIV, TB, sexual and reproductive health, vaccines and infectious diseases. Here she worked in strengthening health systems , focused on maternal, child and adolescent health. She said arriving at public health research has been her “happy place”.
Chandiwana helped to write the chapter on HIV treatment in the National Strategic Plan (NSP) for HIV, TB and STIs 2023-2028 and contributed to treatment guidelines on tuberculosis and sexually transmitted infections such as syphilis.
Working at Wits’ Ezintsha Research Centre with Prof Francois Venter, a foremost HIV research scientist, Chandiwana was part of a team that conducted a landmark study that confirmed the safety and efficacy of HIV treatment that includes the antiretroviral drug dolutegravir. Since then, more than four million people in South Africa have started taking dolutegravir-based HIV treatment.
Children are getting lifestyle diseases of middle-aged adults
Raising the profile of African research
“This was African-led research and data. You’re helping your own people with real answers they need. It’s not research for research’s sake,” she said.
“Less than 2% of research output is from Africa, yet we are the continent with one of the highest disease burdens from Covid-19 to TB, HIV and malaria,” she says.
African researchers, she said, face real challenges compared to their Global North colleagues. She pointed out, for example, some medical journals have fees for publishing that run into thousands of dollars, fees that are hard to pay given the very tight budgets most local researchers work with.
“If you’re an African researcher, it’s not like you’re doing only research. You’re probably writing the protocol, you’re looking for funding, you are training and teaching.”
But Chandiwana also said difficulties build resilience and adaptability – she called it “Africa’s spunk”. She said publishing should not supersede the goal of conducting research that has real impact. She believes publishing in high impact research journals is great, but publishing in medium-impact journals is also important. And that’s not where it ends, she said, adding social media messaging also has a role.
Growing threat
Around 2018, some of the groundbreaking research Chandiwana was involved with at Ezintsha demanded a wider audience. She and her colleagues were seeing a peculiar but clear correlation between people with HIV taking certain ARVs and gaining weight.
Researchers are trying to work out to what extent the weight gain is due to people simply putting on kilograms because the ARVs are helping them get healthier, and to what extent some ARVs might contribute to weight gain in other ways.
It was an important finding, potentially affecting many of the more than six million people on HIV treatment in South Africa (there are about eight million people living with the virus). The picture is further complicated by the fact that South Africa’s population of people living with HIV are ageing, and therefore at greater risk of developing conditions such as obesity and diabetes because they are living longer.
Hope in the midst of meltdown
In March 2024, Chandiwana and Venter wrote an editorial in the South African Medical Journal calling obesity “South Africa’s new HIV epidemic”. The editorial warned the lessons and missteps of the HIV response in the late 1990s and early 2000s should be a wake-up call for the country’s response to fighting obesity.
“As with the HIV epidemic in the 1990s, we are facing a calamitous threat to the health of the population that has been ignored for too long,” they wrote.
“Weight-related diseases have eclipsed tuberculosis and HIV as leading causes of morbidity and mortality. More than two-thirds of South African women are overweight or living with obesity,” they warned, citing that type 2 diabetes, stroke and heart disease are conditions directly linked to obesity.
“They account for three of the top four causes of death nationally and incur massive health system costs,” they wrote.
Chandiwana and Venter also slammed the sluggish response from government that has not reined in industries that prop up ultra-processed food systems through policies or regulations.
“This is how I transitioned into obesity medicine,” said Chandiwana, who since the end of 2024 has been based at the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation in Cape Town, led by Prof Linda-Gail Bekker. She counts Venter and Bekker as the mentors and value-based leaders she admires.
‘Obesity is the disease of our time’
Chandiwana said obesity research is a relatively new field and there is no specific formal training on obesity in local medical schools. Her work is intertwined with advocacy, shaping policy direction and putting in place planning to push for equitable access to new drugs, treatments and therapies for obesity. (Spotlight previously published an in-depth feature on the case for using breakthrough new weight loss medicines in South Africa.)
“Obesity is the disease of our time throughout the world. Every country has an obesity issue, but low- and middle-income countries are most affected. We have to ask questions about the environment in which people live, the role of fast foods and ultra processed foods, the built environment, the levels of safety and security in neighbourhoods and how this impacts things such as how people feel about exercising outdoors, their quality of sleep and their access to places where they can access nutritious foods,” she said.
Which of the breakthrough weight loss medicines can you get in South Africa?
The other strand in tackling obesity, she said, is in the rise of a new class of type 2 diabetes drugs called glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs), increasingly also used to treat obesity. For instance, the diabetes medication Semaglutide can work to reduce appetite, help people feel fuller for longer and slow down gastric emptying, thereby promoting weight loss. (Spotlight previously published an article on which of the breakthrough weight loss medicines are available in South Africa and at what prices.)
The drugs are game changers, Chandiwana said. With treatment available, it means obesity can be seen and treated as a chronic metabolic disease. It helps to shed the stigma that obesity is an affliction caused by poor willpower and bad lifestyle choices.
However, the catch is the high price of the drugs, making questions about fair access to treatment top of mind for Chandiwana.
As an HIV physician and research advocate, there are many parallels Chandiwana drew about the new drugs and ARVs in the early days of getting treatment to people living with HIV. Ultimately, it’s about who is left behind. Yet again, even in the case of obesity in South Africa, she said it’s black women most at risk.
“My research interest is therefore also about how to make sure we have comprehensive treatment plans that include looking at environment, food and lifestyle. Everyone should be allowed to increase not only their lifespan but their health span, including through access to antiretrovirals, anti-obesity drugs, diabetic drugs or hypertension drugs.”
Putting people at the heart of research
Chandiwana said her research approach is shaped by community strategies, building advocacy and training others and locally appropriate solutions and interventions. One project Chandiwana highlighted is the work the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation does at the Mpilo Health Park in Masiphumelele, Cape Town. It is where youth can access sexual and reproductive health services and use an on-site gym and sports grounds. The idea is that combining services means looking to more holistic interventions to improve health, wellbeing and access to secure recreational spaces for young people.
“There is no research without communities. They are the people who say ‘yes’ to being part of research, yes, they’ll help us find answers. It is not researchers doing it by themselves,” she said.
Chandiwana is intentional about putting people at the heart of research. She said people know what works best for them and, when they’re heard, they can sway governments.
“As a researcher, I believe I am a storyteller. Research is not something abstract or only about the data. For me it’s people’s stories I am telling.”
Falling in love with Cape Town
Her story has seen her becoming a Capetonian. It was unexpected, she said, and so was becoming a Capetonian with a dog who enjoys going on long hikes, However, the die-hard ex-Joburger admits to falling in love with Cape Town more deeply each day. It’s home for her, husband Zviko Mudimu, their two children and nanny Thembi Ndlovu.
“I was one of those people who said I could never live in Cape Town,” Chandiwana said of the city’s notoriously blatant racial and wealth divides.
“One of the things I remind myself of in Cape Town is that I might be pushing in spaces I’ve been told are not meant for me. I have to remind myself it’s my country too, and I am allowed. Some things about Cape Town do need a shake-up.”
She called or dragon slayers in a time of dragons, drawing an analogy from her soft spot for high fantasy and science fiction.
However, she said Cape Town has also made her check her assumptions and expectations and it’s surprised and shaken her up. Reciprocal action can be how change is made. Change in the right direction is what keeps her going, or as she puts it on her WhatsApp status, to “chop wood, carry water”.
Chandiwana said: “The point of the work we do is we believe we’re leaving our corner of the world a little better off. Sometimes it’s about pushing back, becoming a bigger advocate, and working with imperfect allies. In the end it’s about finding more ways to walk the road we’re on.”
* This article is part of Spotlight’s 2025 Women in Health series featuring the remarkable contributions of women to health care and science.
