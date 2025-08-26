Jackpot City ordered to withdraw gambling advert targeting children
Advertising regulator finds TV commercial is not aimed at responsible adult gamblers
26 August 2025 - 04:30
The use of cartoon characters, a giant doll and bright floating Lotto balls in a daytime TV advert for gambling has seen Jackpot City fall foul of the advertising code. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.