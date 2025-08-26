News

Sibiya disobeyed my orders on KZN task team, says Masemola

Police national commissioner says deputy instituted immediate disbandment

26 August 2025 - 10:55

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has accused Shadrack Sibiya, his deputy responsible for crime detection, of intentionally disobeying his instructions regarding the disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal political task team investigating high-profile murders...

