News

Gaming turns from hobby to thriving career path for South African students

Schools and organisations now support the shift, providing platforms, training and competitive spaces to prepare youngsters for one of the world’s fastest-growing industries

27 August 2025 - 04:30

Gaming is no longer just a hobby for students, as South Africans are increasingly exploring the gaming industry as a legitimate and exciting career path. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. King Misuzulu makes peace with sister after 'ugly fight' over land and lobola News
  2. WATCH | Innovate Africa: From graduate talent to founder skills — A ... Ideas
  3. The long journey of SA cosplay crown holder Noorie Jamie Lifestyle
  4. Reimagine what a screen can do: meet Samsung’s new AI-powered TV line-up Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana battles obesity, ‘SA’s new HIV epidemic’ News
  2. How the cost of SA’s buying power has halved in nine years News
  3. ‘I’m leaving SA because of unchecked violence and crime’: former cop left for ... News
  4. State, farmers join hands to fix rural roads News
  5. 'He used to sleep outside our house stalking her': Self-confessed killer ... News

Latest Videos

France returns three 19th-century skulls to Madagascar | REUTERS
Fed Governor Cook will sue to keep her job | REUTERS