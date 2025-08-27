Gauteng is still top of the pops for jobs and houses
Semigration patterns indicate Gauteng is experiencing the biggest growth in population and demand for housing
27 August 2025 - 04:30
While the latest wave of semigration has seen an influx of home buyers to the Western Cape, it's Gauteng that is experiencing the largest growth in population and demand for housing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.