Principal fired after two pupils drown at unauthorised school camp
Sibusiso Sibiya, 17, and Siphamandla Peterson, 15, drowned in April last year in the Hennops River near Centurion while attending a 'discipline camp' at Rock Falls Ranch Adventure
28 August 2025 - 04:30
A year and four months after two pupils from Daveyton Skills School (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2024-04-15-two-boys-drown-in-hennops-river-during-school-excursion/) drowned on a school trip that was not authorised by the education department, the Education Labour Relations Council has dismissed principal Bertha Letsoele for misconduct. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.