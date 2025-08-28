Vulnerable minors trafficked and maltreated in SA as poverty persists in neighbouring countries
Demand for cheap labour and large informal economy drives exploitation of minors in South Africa, says Brave to Love's Emma van der Walt
28 August 2025 - 04:30
Socio-economic challenges in countries such as Mozambique and Zimbabwe are contributing to the trafficking of children into slave labour and the sex trade. ..
