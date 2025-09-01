Lumka Oliphant suspended after Sunday Times report on luxury travel spending
'I'm being punished for speaking to the Sunday Times,' says suspended DSD communications official
01 September 2025 - 16:35
A day after the Sunday Times published an expose on the department of social development’s lavish R3m spend on sending six delegates to a New York workshop, department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant has been suspended. ..
