Lumka Oliphant suspended after Sunday Times report on luxury travel spending

'I'm being punished for speaking to the Sunday Times,' says suspended DSD communications official

01 September 2025 - 16:35
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A day after the Sunday Times published an expose on the department of social development’s lavish R3m spend on sending six delegates to a New York workshop, department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant has been suspended. ..

