Many victims of femicide obtained protection orders before their murder, say experts
Ikageng Kgadile, who survived an alleged attempt on her life by her boyfriend, is scared that if he gets bail her life is in danger as a protection order couldn't protect Kgaugelo Marota
01 September 2025 - 04:30
Ikageng Kgadile, who was allegedly wounded by her boyfriend who went on a stabbing frenzy, killed his ex-girlfriend and then confessed on a video post on social media, fears for her life should he be granted bail...
