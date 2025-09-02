News

Cachalia correct to question police commissioner about task team: expert

Police and violence monitor Mary de Haas said Masemola was disobeying the acting police minister by returning the dockets

02 September 2025 - 04:30
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia was within his rights to ask national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola why he was returning dockets to the political killings task team, a team which had been officially disbanded by suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu...

