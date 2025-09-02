Cachalia correct to question police commissioner about task team: expert
Police and violence monitor Mary de Haas said Masemola was disobeying the acting police minister by returning the dockets
02 September 2025 - 04:30
Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia was within his rights to ask national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola why he was returning dockets to the political killings task team, a team which had been officially disbanded by suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu...
