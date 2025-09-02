News

Guard tells how shots rang out on night Fort Hare VC’s bodyguard was killed

02 September 2025 - 13:00 By ZIYANDA ZWENI

A security guard at the home of University of Fort Hare (UFH) vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu has described the terrifying moments leading up to the murder of Buhlungu’s bodyguard Mboneli Vesele in January 2023. ..

