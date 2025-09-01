News

Masemola is using me as scapegoat for task team fiasco, says Sibiya

Deputy police commissioner claims his boss is hell-bent on dismissing him

02 September 2025 - 11:38

Deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has accused his boss, Gen Fannie Masemola, of using him as a “scapegoat” after the disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal task team investigating high-profile political murders. ..

