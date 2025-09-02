Undocumented migrants and asylum seekers are being turned away from government clinics and hospitals by xenophobic groups, while the NHI Act says they’re only entitled to emergency care. HIV activists say that’s neither wise nor legal.
The NHI Act says undocumented migrants and asylum seekers can’t get free HIV treatment. They may only be treated in emergencies and for notifiable diseases, which are serious illnesses that spread easily, such as TB, for which the names of diagnosed people need to be reported to the health department.
HIV is not classified as a notifiable disease in South Africa, largely due to stigma, despite it fitting the criteria. Thanks to advanced prevention programmes, HIV is under control, though there are still 400 new infections a day.
If migrants seeking antiretroviral treatment (ARVs) are barred from clinics by groups like Operation Dudula or by new health laws, the country’s new HIV infections are likely to increase.
Activists warn that exclusion threatens HIV gains made over two decades, as nervous foreigners wonder where their next ARVs will come from and risk their health and that of their sexual partners.
WATCH | How xenophobia, fear and flawed policy threaten our HIV fight
Undocumented migrants and asylum seekers may only be treated in emergencies and for notifiable diseases and are not entitled to free HIV treatment
