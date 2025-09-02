News

WATCH | How xenophobia, fear and flawed policy threaten our HIV fight

Undocumented migrants and asylum seekers may only be treated in emergencies and for notifiable diseases and are not entitled to free HIV treatment

02 September 2025 - 04:30 By Anna-Maria van Niekerk, Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Thatego Mashabela, Annisha Singh, Krys Cerisier, Kathlego Morabe and Justin Barlow
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Undocumented migrants and asylum seekers are being turned away from government clinics and hospitals by xenophobic groups, while the NHI Act says they’re only entitled to emergency care. HIV activists say that’s neither wise nor legal.
TURNED AWAY Undocumented migrants and asylum seekers are being turned away from government clinics and hospitals by xenophobic groups, while the NHI Act says they’re only entitled to emergency care. HIV activists say that’s neither wise nor legal.
Image: Supplied

Undocumented migrants and asylum seekers are being turned away from government clinics and hospitals by xenophobic groups, while the NHI Act says they’re only entitled to emergency care. HIV activists say that’s neither wise nor legal.

The NHI Act says undocumented migrants and asylum seekers can’t get free HIV treatment. They may only be treated in emergencies and for notifiable diseases, which are serious illnesses that spread easily, such as TB, for which the names of diagnosed people need to be reported to the health department.

HIV is not classified as a notifiable disease in South Africa, largely due to stigma, despite it fitting the criteria. Thanks to advanced prevention programmes, HIV is under control, though there are still 400 new infections a day.

If migrants seeking antiretroviral treatment (ARVs) are barred from clinics by groups like Operation Dudula or by new health laws, the country’s new HIV infections are likely to increase.

Activists warn that exclusion threatens HIV gains made over two decades, as nervous foreigners wonder where their next ARVs will come from and risk their health and that of their sexual partners.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

 

READ MORE

The triple whammy: HIV, migration and climate change

More research shows how climate change could trigger increased migration and, with it, another obstacle in managing HIV — but there are ways to ...
News
3 weeks ago

SA gets R520m to buy the twice-a-year anti-HIV jab — but there’s a snag

South Africa has accepted an offer from the Global Fund to Fight Aids, TB and Malaria to buy the twice-a-year anti-HIV jab, lenacapavir. Research ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

WATCH | Can South Africa’s HIV fight survive US funding blows?

Health economists warn of a surge in new infections and deaths if South Africans forgo their treatment. Could an expensive HIV jab be the answer?
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lumka Oliphant suspended after Sunday Times report on luxury travel spending News
  2. Amsa to sack 3,500 workers as wind-down of long steel unit begins News
  3. Should governments pay businesses for climate disasters? Researchers unpack ... News
  4. IN PICS | Something in the water: Khayelitsha’s kids want you to see it News
  5. Many victims of femicide obtained protection orders before their murder, say ... News

Latest Videos

Health Beat #33 | How xenophobia, fear and flawed policy threaten our HIV fight
Car rams into Russian Consulate in Sydney’s eastern suburbs