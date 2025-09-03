News

Masemola's 'procedural spaghetti' breached Sibiya's rights, court told

Counsel for SAPS says there was 'nothing irregular' about the process followed when Sibiya was told to stay at home

03 September 2025 - 17:05
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The “procedural spaghetti” followed by national police commissioner Fannie Masemola when he instructed his deputy, Shadrack Sibiya (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/news/2025-08-27-sibiyas-court-bid-to-return-to-work-to-be-heard-in-september/), to “stay at home” pending an investigation breached Sibiya’s legal rights, the Pretoria high court heard on Wednesday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Masemola is using me as scapegoat for task team fiasco, says Sibiya News
  2. Court set to hear Sibiya's bid to set aside 'stay at home' order by Masemola News
  3. Cachalia correct to question police commissioner about task team: expert News

Most read

  1. Lumka Oliphant suspended after Sunday Times report on luxury travel spending News
  2. Cachalia correct to question police commissioner about task team: expert News
  3. ‘Kill everyone’ was order from Lusikisiki massacre accused, court hears News
  4. WATCH | How xenophobia, fear and flawed policy threaten our HIV fight News
  5. Phone message suggests KZN chief is implicated in DA councillor's murder News

Latest Videos

2025 Hyundai Alcazar
J20 Summit | Constitutional Courts and Supreme Courts conference