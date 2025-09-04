News

Depression and anxiety support group in dire straits ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day

Online mental health helpline needs R180k for operational costs in September

04 September 2025 - 04:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group's (Sadag) vital crisis helpline, which assists thousands struggling with mental health issues, is at risk because of mounting costs...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lumka Oliphant suspended after Sunday Times report on luxury travel spending News
  2. Masemola's 'procedural spaghetti' breached Sibiya's rights, court told News
  3. ‘Kill everyone’ was order from Lusikisiki massacre accused, court hears News
  4. Court set to hear Sibiya's bid to set aside 'stay at home' order by Masemola News
  5. Wave of taxi violence, impounded vehicles and now a strike leaves KZN commuters ... News

Latest Videos

Putin and Kim hug as they bid farewell after Beijing meeting | REUTERS
At least 15 killed in crash on Lisbon's historic 'Gloria' railway | REUTERS