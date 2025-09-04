News

Schools close, exams postponed and some fork out for e-hailing services due to taxi strike

Transport stakeholders scramble to meet taxi operators to end two-day strike which crippled public transport in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday

04 September 2025 - 18:39 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede

KwaZulu-Natal local and provincial government stakeholders scrambled to meet taxi operators to end a two-day strike which crippled public transport on Thursday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lumka Oliphant suspended after Sunday Times report on luxury travel spending News
  2. Masemola's 'procedural spaghetti' breached Sibiya's rights, court told News
  3. ‘Kill everyone’ was order from Lusikisiki massacre accused, court hears News
  4. Court set to hear Sibiya's bid to set aside 'stay at home' order by Masemola News
  5. Wave of taxi violence, impounded vehicles and now a strike leaves KZN commuters ... News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Return of a sword-swinging warrior and highlights from the nerd ...
Europe's Balkan Cartels Turn West Africa Into Cocaine Hub: Report| Firstpost ...