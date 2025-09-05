Court orders interdict against Parkview head of detectives from terrorising witness and family
Lt-Col Fatima Gaffoor found to have harassed murder witness and his family after they complained about how police handled their case
05 September 2025 - 04:30
The Johannesburg high court has issued an interdict restraining the head of Parkview detectives, Lt-Col Fatima Gaffoor, from threatening, harassing or intimidating a family whose identity has been removed from the court papers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.