News

Foetal alcohol spectrum disorder: what role do fathers' drinking habits play?

New research shows simultaneous consumption by fathers can negatively affect a child’s growth and development by the age of seven

08 September 2025 - 12:18 By Andre Jurgens

While it is known that foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) in children is caused by mothers who drink during pregnancy, new research shows simultaneous consumption by fathers can negatively affect a child’s growth and development by the age of seven. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Foreigner turned away from hospital faces bleak future News
  2. How SA influencers help the tobacco industry to spread confusing messages News
  3. Mdantsane swimming pool ‘repairs’ to cost R71m, but unusable after a decade News
  4. KZN tops list in teacher sexual misconduct cases for 2024/25 News
  5. Foetal alcohol spectrum disorder: what role do fathers' drinking habits play? News

Latest Videos

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry gives an update on its progress
Attack in Jerusalem injures at least 20 people, six critically