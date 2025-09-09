News

Teacher dismissed after impregnating pupil

The teacher should have ensured he was not a risk of breaching his professional ethics, the ELRC said

09 September 2025 - 04:30
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

A teacher who had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old pupil from a school six kilometres from where he was teaching, which led to her pregnancy, has been dismissed with immediate effect for misconduct...

