Litany of deaths allegedly at hands of hitmen trio plays out in the PMB high court
A state witness who pleaded guilty to the murders of four people at a house in Imbali township in October 2022 painted a chilling insight into an alleged killing spree which left 10 people dead
10 September 2025 - 04:30
A state witness who pleaded guilty to the murders of four people at a house in Imbali township in October 2022 painted a chilling insight into an alleged killing spree which left 10 people dead. ..
