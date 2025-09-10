News

SAPS task team withdraws from Richards Bay Minerals while killings haunt

Product theft down to zero, but 11 murders remain unsolved

10 September 2025 - 04:30
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

After seemingly winning the war against product thieves targeting Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) — KwaZulu-Natal’s single biggest taxpayer — the police national task team is withdrawing from the embattled mining company without solving any of the 11 murders they were also investigating...

