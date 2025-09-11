News

Hollywoodbets to collect R13m in 'winnings' paid to unlucky punters

Online betting company discovered ‘glitch' in one of its games which allowed punters to place bets and win without putting up any money of their own

11 September 2025 - 12:59 By TANIA BROUGHTON

They thought they had hit the jackpot, but gamblers have been forced to pay back their winnings — estimated to be collectively R13m — after online sports and entertainment betting operator Hollywoodbets secured a court order against them...

