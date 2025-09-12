News

Loud bang then wailing: eyewitness recalls taxi crash into creche that claimed 5 lives

Provincial transport and human settlements MEC Sboniso Duma has ordered an investigation

12 September 2025 - 04:30 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE

“I heard a big bang and then crying and wailing.”..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hollywoodbets to collect R13m in 'winnings' paid to unlucky punters News
  2. ‘We are shattered’: family after 16-hour hostage ordeal ends in tragedy News
  3. Atlantic seaboard property rivals in bitter court clash News
  4. A cool R20m could buy you a home in SA’s top 5 luxury suburbs News
  5. Desperate and betrayed Ithala depositors tell of heartbreak and hardship News

Latest Videos

European wildfires boost demand for Canadian waterbombers | REUTERS
Finding no shelter, Gazans return to falling bombs in Gaza city | REUTERS