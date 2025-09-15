Cape Town climate week about more than the weather, connecting the dots
Climate injustice is about every day life, local solutions as well as global
15 September 2025 - 04:30
Support is growing for Cape Town Climate Week, which ended on Saturday after six days of events highlighting climate and social crises, said the organisers. About 500 people, many of them new, joined activities in the fourth climate week held in Cape Town, said Stella Hertantyo, communications manager for the African Climate Alliance (https://www.africanclimatealliance.org/cape-town-climate-week)...
