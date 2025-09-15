Passengers stuck aboard SA Agulhas II after departure delays
The delay is directly linked to the successful recruitment of the South African nationals who will remain on Gough Island for about 13 months
15 September 2025 - 04:30
Passengers aboard the research vessel SA Agulhas II, bound for remote Tristan da Cunha Island, are frustrated after being stuck in Cape Town harbour for more than a week due to operational issues. The vessel was originally scheduled to depart on September 4 for its annual voyage. ..
