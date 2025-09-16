‘Our loss is irreversible’: family of Pastry Princess as they await her killer’s fate
Sentencing of Sibusiso Zitha has been postponed to Thursday
16 September 2025 - 15:42
It has been more than a year since the death of Thembekile Letlape, and her family is still reeling with pain. ..
