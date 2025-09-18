News

Mkhwanazi names MPs Adams and Kohler Barnard at Madlanga commission

Kohler Barnard says allegations are defamatory and entirely baseless

18 September 2025 - 19:25 By FRANNY RABKIN

MP Fadiel Adams’ request to police minister Senzo Mchunu that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) should be called in to investigate crime intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, was part of a “strategy” to stop the investigation of a Gauteng-based drug cartel, said KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Thursday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It’s an attempt to silence me': O’Sullivan on Mkhwanazi's R5m defamation claim News
  2. DD Mabuza’s daughter’s court bid to stop his R44m pension payout reveals her ... Politics
  3. Mercenary in the dock for wife's fatal pub shooting News
  4. Leigh Matthews’ family ‘surprised and shocked’ as her killer Donovan Moodley is ... News
  5. Johannesburg family devastated by the tragic loss of their two daughters News

Latest Videos

Wild chimpanzees eat fermented fruit equivalent to 2 alcoholic drinks per day, ...
Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey denies rape and assault charges