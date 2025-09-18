Mkhwanazi names MPs Adams and Kohler Barnard at Madlanga commission
Kohler Barnard says allegations are defamatory and entirely baseless
18 September 2025 - 19:25
MP Fadiel Adams’ request to police minister Senzo Mchunu that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) should be called in to investigate crime intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, was part of a “strategy” to stop the investigation of a Gauteng-based drug cartel, said KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.