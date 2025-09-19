Byleveld’s box of secrets surfaces as parole looms for Donovan Moodley
From beyond the grave, Byleveld speaks: a stash of forgotten evidence, photographs and chilling mementos
19 September 2025 - 04:30
It was supposed to be over. But as Donovan Moodley seeks parole, a box packed with forgotten evidence, photographs and chilling mementos from Piet Byleveld’s original investigation has come to light — stirring hope, anger and renewed determination for the family of murdered student Leigh Matthews...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.