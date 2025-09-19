News

Byleveld’s box of secrets surfaces as parole looms for Donovan Moodley

From beyond the grave, Byleveld speaks: a stash of forgotten evidence, photographs and chilling mementos

19 September 2025 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

It was supposed to be over. But as Donovan Moodley seeks parole, a box packed with forgotten evidence, photographs and chilling mementos from Piet Byleveld’s original investigation has come to light — stirring hope, anger and renewed determination for the family of murdered student Leigh Matthews...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Will thumbs up for Donovan Moodley’s freedom be middle finger for ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Leigh Matthews’ family ‘surprised and shocked’ as her killer Donovan Moodley is ... News
  3. Psychologist who endorsed parole for Donovan Moodley fined for misconduct News
  4. Court orders a third parole hearing for killer Donovan Moodley South Africa
  5. Victims have power and a voice, says woman after her fiancé was murdered News

Most read

  1. DD Mabuza’s daughter’s court bid to stop his R44m pension payout reveals her ... Politics
  2. 'It’s an attempt to silence me': O’Sullivan on Mkhwanazi's R5m defamation claim News
  3. Mercenary in the dock for wife's fatal pub shooting News
  4. Leigh Matthews’ family ‘surprised and shocked’ as her killer Donovan Moodley is ... News
  5. Mkhwanazi names MPs Adams and Kohler Barnard at Madlanga commission News

Latest Videos

Canal+ set to merge with MultiChoice, Black Business Council expresses support
Wild chimpanzees eat fermented fruit equivalent to 2 alcoholic drinks per day, ...