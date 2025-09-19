SA is sliding back to the death sentence days of HIV and Aids
Aids board sees first hand how the withdrawal of US government funding has left local clinics scrambling to maintain services, with staff stretched thin and security threats rising
19 September 2025 - 04:30
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) global board’s visit to Umlazi this week was meant to be a reaffirmation of support. Instead, it became a sobering encounter of the harsh realities faced by South Africa’s front-line health workers — where the fight against HIV/AIDS is waged not only in clinics, but in communities gripped by poverty, violence and dwindling resources...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.