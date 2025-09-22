News

Ring of steel around whistleblower top cop

National police commissioner has confirmed that Mkhwanazi has received credible threats to his life

22 September 2025 - 04:30 By CHRIS MAKHAYE

A ring of protection that includes his own bottled water at the Madlanga Commission has been thrown around whistleblower cop Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and his top brass. ..

