Municipal official dismissed for ‘repeated sexual harassment’ of colleague
The man, who cannot be named to protect the victim, faced four charges, two of which were dropped
23 September 2025 - 04:30
A municipal official who repeatedly sexually harassed a female colleague who relied on him for transport to and from work has lost his job after the labour court in Cape Town ruled he “showed no remorse” for his behaviour. ..
