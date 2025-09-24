Zelensky tells UN: Stop Russia's war or face dangerous arms race
The Ukraine president called for global rules to curb the use of AI in weapons while describing breakneck innovation in drones used in Ukraine
24 September 2025 - 22:33
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged world powers to help stop Russia's war in his country in a speech to the United Nations on Wednesday, warning of a dangerous arms race that he said the fighting was unleashing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.