Delay in bail application for alleged kingpin behind attempted hit on SARS advocate
State has to verify two addresses in gated estates linked to suspect
25 September 2025 - 17:08
Alleged criminal kingpin Kholwani Prayman Ntanjana, (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2025-09-18-third-suspect-arrested-in-connection-with-attempted-hit-on-sars-advocate-appears-in-court/) the latest suspect to be added to the high-profile attempted murder case of South African Revenue Service advocate Coreth Naudé, will apply for bail next month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.