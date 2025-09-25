Malawian mother fears deportation after son dies amid claims of being denied health care
EFF files case of murder against Operation Dudula at Alexandra police station, accusing anti-migrant movement of being responsible for the child’s death
25 September 2025 - 04:30
Grace Banda, a 21-year-old Malawian national whose one-year-old son died after she was allegedly denied access to healthcare facilities in Alexandra, Johannesburg, says she now fears for her own life...
