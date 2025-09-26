Family demands answers after nine-year-old’s death linked to spaza shop snack
Her younger sibling was admitted to hospital for a week, where the poison was pumped out of her system with her discharge papers confirming organophosphate poisoning
26 September 2025 - 04:30
The family of nine-year-old Nonceba Fafaza from Carletonville is demanding answers after the little girl died suddenly earlier this month, shortly after eating a snack bought from a local spaza shop...
