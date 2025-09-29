EXPLAINED | What are Democrats’ and Republicans’ positions in US government shutdown fight?
Government funding will lapse if Democrats and Republicans cannot reach a compromise by midnight on Tuesday
29 September 2025 - 21:56
A wide range of US government services could be disrupted and hundreds of thousands of civil servants furloughed beginning on Wednesday if Republicans and Democrats in Congress cannot agree on a funding deal to avoid a partial government shutdown...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.