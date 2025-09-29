Grieving KZN families pin hopes on Madlanga Commission
Maj-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, the former head of the PKTT and Crime Intelligence, is expected to testify this week, potentially shedding further light on the dismantling of the unit
29 September 2025 - 04:30
More than a decade after the politically charged killings of ANC eThekwini regional secretary Sbu Sibiya and Ugu district municipality speaker Wandile Mkhize, their families are once again holding out hope — this time in the form of the Madlanga Commission, whose hearings into political interference in the criminal justice system are under way...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.